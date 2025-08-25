Serena Williams’ Street Style Glow-Up: How to Steal Her Look

Serena Williams is proving once again she’s a champion both on and off the court. On August 24, 2025, the tennis legend was spotted in New York City rocking a chic monochrome outfit—sleek gray tank, pinstripe pants, and silver heels—that had everyone talking. But what makes this moment even more powerful? Serena has also been opening up about her health journey, recently revealing her partnership with Ro, the direct-to-patient healthcare company that provides her GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

In a candid People interview, Williams shared the struggles she faced losing weight after giving birth to her daughters, Olympia and Adira. “I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be,” she explained, revealing that she battled joint pain and frustration. Now, after losing 31 pounds with the help of Ro and consistent exercise, she says she feels “really good and healthy.”

Most importantly, Williams reminds women everywhere: “Weight loss should never really change your self image. You should love yourself at any size and any look.” That self-confidence is exactly what shines through in her NYC street style. Want to recreate it? Here’s how to get Serena’s head-turning look—straight from Amazon.

Williams' style moment is more than just a great outfit—it's a reflection of her journey