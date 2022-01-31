WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Gender Reveal With Pregnant Bre Tiesi

Fans are wondering if Nick is going to be a father, again.
Nick Cannon

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

By Nigel Roberts
January 30, 2022

Is another baby on the way for Nick Cannon? It appears that the Wild ‘N Out star is expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi.

TMZ obtained pictures of what appears to be Cannon hosting a gender reveal party on Saturday (Jan. 30) afternoon in Malibu, Calif., with Tiesi.

Friends and family attended the brunch, decorated with pink and blue balloons. Photos were snapped showing the pair in a warm embrace and another with Cannon’s hand cradling Tiesi’s baby bump.

RELATED: Sorry, Ladies: Nick Cannon Takes Celibacy Vow For Extended Period Of Time

The drama culminated with the guests shooting off party poppers filled with blud confetti, revealing that the baby was a boy.

Last June, Cannon, 41, became a father for the seventh time welcomed his son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott into the world. Weeks earlier, he welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. He has children with four different women, with plans to have an even bigger family. Tragically, Zen died in December from a brain tumor.

Nick Cannon

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.