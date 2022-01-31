Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Gender Reveal With Pregnant Bre Tiesi

Is another baby on the way for Nick Cannon? It appears that the Wild ‘N Out star is expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi.

TMZ obtained pictures of what appears to be Cannon hosting a gender reveal party on Saturday (Jan. 30) afternoon in Malibu, Calif., with Tiesi.

Friends and family attended the brunch, decorated with pink and blue balloons. Photos were snapped showing the pair in a warm embrace and another with Cannon’s hand cradling Tiesi’s baby bump.

The drama culminated with the guests shooting off party poppers filled with blud confetti, revealing that the baby was a boy.