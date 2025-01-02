UPDATE: The New York Times reports those investigating the New Year's pickup truck attack on Bourbon Street believe he acted alone. Christopher Raia of the FBI's counterterrorism division said in a news conference Thursday (Jan 2), "We're confident, at this point, that there are no accomplices."

New Orleans endured a major tragedy at the start of 2025.

According to WDSU , just hours after the ball dropped, at roughly 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, a pickup truck plowed into a Bourbon Street crowd, reportedly killing at least 15 individuals while 35 were injured. The suspect has been identified as Texas resident Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was shot by police after firing towards them.

WDSU reports that Jabbar, who wore full military gear during the attack, was driving a Ford pickup truck at the time of the killing, which is said to have been rented. The FBI is currently investigating whether the suspect was connected to ISIS, as a flag representing the terrorist organization was found in the truck. It has also been found that Jabbar had explosives and additional weapons inside the vehicle.

In several Facebook videos posted the night before the attack, Jabbar reportedly “pledged allegiance to ISIS.” In a speech about the “despicable” incident, in a press conference, President Joe Biden announced that the FBI is working to see if the attack had any connection to a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the entrance of the Las Vegas Trump International Hotel on January 1. One person inside the vehicle died, while the explosion also injured seven others.