What Issa Rae Wishes She’d Done More Of In Her 20s [EXCLUSIVE]

During a sit-down with BET.com, the cast of Little was asked which decade of their lives they would flashback to, and the Insecure star shared that she’d love a do-over on her 20s.

In Marsai Martin's new body-swap comedy, Little , Issa Rae stars as April, the talented but overworked assistant to tech mogul Jordan Sanders, played by Regina Hall . In the film, Sanders is a boss from hell who is rude to everyone she meets, and as a lesson for her behavior, Jordan is magically returned to her middle school-aged self, played by Marsai.

“I don’t want to go below [my] 20s because that’s a nightmare,” she tells BET.com. “You’re in high school, you’re under your parents—even though part of my 20s I was under my mom’s roof—but I just wish that I could do that better. I wish that I could…”

She pauses to give young Marsai a cautious glance before continuing.

“Well, I just wish that I could do different things in my 20s that I didn’t do and explore, you know what I’m saying. YOU know what I’m saying.”

The 34-year-old Hollywood powerhouse launched her web series Awkward Black Girl in 2011 and worked odd jobs to finance her endeavors.

“I was broke hustling, but I was so focused on the hustle that I wasn’t having enough fun. I wasn’t going out there, I wasn’t hitting these streets. You have permission, everybody forgives it. You can’t be a mess in your 30s. You can only be a mess in your 20s. So be as much of a mess as possible.”

Watch the full video above. Little is in theaters now!