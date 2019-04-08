How Rhymefest’s Love For His Father Won Him His Very First Acting Role

Written by Jerry L. Barrow

When Grammy Award-winning Chicago MC Che “Rhymefest” Smith released a documentary about reuniting with his father, In My Father’s House, he didn’t think that it would lead to anything more than closure. But the moving 2015 film about Brian Tillman’s battle with homelessness and substance abuse earned Rhymefest more than an NAACP Image Award nomination. “Emilio Estevez’s mother [Janet Sheen] saw the documentary and called her son and said, ‘You need this guy in your film. You need this type of authenticity in your film,’” Rhymefest tells BET.com. The film in question is The Public, based on a true story of a group of homeless people who occupy a public library during a polar vortex.

“He Facebooked me and I accepted it. It taught me a big lesson. I wasn’t auditioning trying to get roles. I was just trying to do what was right by my family and my personal spirit and it leads to other things that are good. Do right by the community and it will always return. He’s been writing the script for 12 years, and that’s when the financial bust happened in ’07 or ’08 and he had to shut down making the film. Then he [finished it] when he got some more funding. And I’m glad that he waited, because now I’m in it.” In The Public, Che plays a homeless man named Big George, who is short on words but believes that he is imbued with special gifts. “You don’t want him to look at you too long, put it that way,” Che says with a smile. “I channeled not only my father’s experience as a homeless person, I had a grandfather named Big George. So this was the completion of a lot of circles. This was me seeing what my father had to see through his eyes. This was me connecting with a whole different character in Big George, and this is also an homage to my grandfather. When I put on the stuff and looked in the mirror I see my ancestors.”

Emilio Estevez and Che "Rhymefest" Smith in "The Public"













