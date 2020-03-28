‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Episode 1 Recap: 'Into The Woods'

During the intense pilot episode of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, we pick up where The Oval left off, diving head first into the drama of the sex cult, The Ragadooshi. We're re-introduced to Ruth Truesdale (Melissa L. Williams), new characters Brian (Jaime Callica,) Lynn (Nirine S. Brown,) Mack (Herve Clermont) and Dikhan (Lenny Thomas,) in addition to all-new drama as viewers follow the stories of the purple robed cult members.

"You will never go back, you have a new daddy now, his name is The Highest!"

Viewers see Callie's embattled journey to the cult's home base after she was taken from her father, Barry, and driven to an unknown destination. Callie, Ruth and three other members of the brainwashed cult crash en route.

Introducing the Mission

FBI agent Brian Rollins is recruited for an assignment to find the whereabouts of a possibly compromised undercover agent who infiltrated the cult, but has gone awol.

Back at the compound, audiences are given a front-row seat to The Highest's power over his anti-government and anti-law flock who dabble in drug and child trafficking, including two abusive men who sternly uphold The Highest's rules, regulations and power. The Highest, government name Louis Tyrone Luckett (Matt Cedeño) the cult's god, rules over the group as the second coming of god.

"She's going to be a problem."

After the crash, they steal another vehicle from a neighborhing house and drive to the compound. Upon arrival, Callie is taken into custody by the cult, despite Ruth's plea for her to stay with her for the evening. The young child finds her new home in a cabin on the isolated Virginia compound, equipped with dozens of wood bunk beds for kidnapped kids.