What ‘The Photograph’ Stars Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Won’t Eat On A First Date

In the new romantic drama The Photograph, Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield star as two New York based professionals, Mae and Michael, navigating the ins and outs of a budding romance set in the present day. Their love story is juxtaposed with that of Chante Adams and Y’lan Noel’s, who play Louisiana lovers in the 1980s, Christina and Isaac. Christina is a photographer with aspirations of leaving home and Isaac is a successful fisherman living a more modest life.

Key to both stories is how the rules are established (and broken) for maintaining love when the circumstances aren’t the most convenient. But they all start with basics—like a first date.

So BET endeavored to find out what their respective preferences were for first date foods, dancing, and more in a fun game of “This or That.” We discovered that Stanfield is not a fan of either steak or lobster (“I’d rather have an Arugala salad”) and they all differed on which city was the best to go dancing in (Chicago or New Orleans), but agreed on one first date activity—photography.

“I like taking pictures, I’m really good at it,” says Lil Rel Howery, who plays Michael’s brother Kyle, who is married to Asia (Teyonah Parris). “I’m taking pictures all the time, but when people ask me to do it, I take amazing pictures. I really do. Like, if anybody wanna know a skill set of mine, I’m a great phone taking picture person.”

Watch the full video below and catch The Photograph in theaters February 14.