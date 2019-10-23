Inside TJ Atoms’ Critically Acclaimed Portrayal Of ODB In 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'

Written by Bernadette R. Giacomazzo

When it came time to cast the different roles for the hit Hulu limited series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, 'heads were concerned, to say the least. The limited series, which is a fictionalized account of the formation of the legendary Staten Island-based supergroup, needed to fill the roles of the younger versions of the respective members, albeit in avatar form. Who could pull off playing these titans of hip-hop? RELATED: Shameik Moore & RZA Talk Dice Games, Killer Tapes & 'Wu-Tang An American Saga' The answers came quickly, and it featured a who’s who of rising stars. Dave East, best known for his work behind the mic, assumed the role of the Method Man avatar, “Shotgun.” Ashton Sanders, perhaps best known for his role opposite one Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 2, led the charge as RZA, the gran capo of the Killa Bees. And Shameik Moore, who played Raekwon, voiced Miles Morales in Into the Spider-Verse and dazzled audiences as the lead in Dope. So the Wu, or at least their avatars, were in good hands.

But there was one role that remained tough to cast, one that could prove a breakout role to the actor lucky enough to land the part: Ol’Dirty Bastard, the Clown Prince of Hip-Hop, a cross between the Joker and Grandmaster Flash, as outlandish and shocking as his name, and gone before his time. Whether TJ Atoms, who plays Ason Unique (the Ol’Dirty Bastard avatar), intended to be the breakout star of the limited series is questionable, of course, but it’s something that he embraces now that it’s here. “I originally auditioned for the role of Raekwon,” he told BET.com exclusively. “I thought I did a good job, but then I didn’t hear back from them. Then they called me in again and asked me to read for the ODB part. And I’m thinking, ‘Wow, can I even do that?’ But after five auditions, I got the part, and man, it’s been a wild ride ever since.” For Atoms, the pressure to perform was double that of his co-stars. Unlike the other actors, who could easily go to their Wu-Tang counterparts for help with the authenticity of the part, Atoms had to go it alone, as ODB (born Russell Jones, and sometimes known as Big Baby Jesus and Ason Unique) died of a drug overdose in 2004. To prepare, said Atoms, he had to go to YouTube, the online video treasure trove. “There was a lot of preparation for the role,” he said. “I spoke to his mother, of course, and she gave me her blessing to portray her son. But I couldn’t stop there — I went on YouTube and I studied anything and everything having to do with ODB. I even studied his son (Young Dirty Bastard, a rapper in his own right). But I kept practicing for hours on end to try to get the body language right — I knew I couldn’t mess up.”

TJ and Ashton Sanders in 'Wu-Tang An American Saga'













