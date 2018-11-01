Tyler Perry Says He Got Super High On Cannabis Lemonade

Nobody’s Fool is easily one of Perry’s funniest movies ever, due in not small part to the ad-libbing of Haddish. One of the running jokes in the film is Tanya’s weed smoking habit and that of their mother, Lola, played by Whoopi Goldberg. Off-screen, The Oscar winner is the co-owner of Whoopi & Maya, a medicinal cannabis company based in California. So we asked Whoopi, Tyler Perry and the rest of the cast to share their first experience with smoking marijuana.

“The first time I tried a joint I was 40 years old but nothing happened,” says Perry. “I didn’t like the taste in my mouth. But about two years ago somebody gave me a lemonade drink with the weed in it. I drank it and I sat there, man, and all of a sudden my legs started growing and I was freaking out. I was holding my legs to keep ‘em from growing. Then I thought I was swallowing my tongue so I was holding my tongue…it was just crazy. Then the room was weird and she was calling me on Face Time and I was hiding behind the camera…I’ll never do it again in my life.”

Whoopi didn’t go deep into her very first time, however, she did share how the quality of cannabis has improved since the mid 1960s.

“Here’s the thing I can tell you. At my age, the first time I did it would have been the mid 60s. I didn’t feel much because we used to spend $10 on a bag of weed THIS big. It had twigs in it, it had little boulders and seeds. Everybody gave a dollar to get that big bag of really dust weed. So you’d take all the seeds and throw them out in the hopes that they would grow more so you wouldn’t have to spend that $10. Once they got better at growing it and you could afford a little better weed, you started to feel it.”

Watch the video to hear what Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick and Tika Sumpter had to say about their first times getting high.