Princess Michael Apologizes For Wearing Racist Symbol To Meet Meghan Markle

Wearing a racially insensitive item should be the last thing anyone decides to grab when they’re meeting someone of the same ethnicity the item negatively depicts. Princess Michael of Kent obviously missed the memo when she wore a highly offensive “Blackamoor” brooch to her first meeting with Meghan Markle .

After being dragged on social media for rocking the brooch that is synonymous with fetishizing images of slavery and colonialism, Princess Michael is offering her sincerest apologies. A spokesperson for the problematic royal said, “Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that is has caused offense,” in a statement to PageSix.com.



Princess Michael, who is married to Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Michael, is no stranger to racially insensitivity. Back in 2004, she was accused of telling a group of Black patrons to “go back to the colonies” after she complained that they were being noisy in a New York City restaurant.