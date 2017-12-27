Hol' Up, Did Prince Harry Take A Shot At Meghan Markle's Family In His Latest Interview?

Now, while on the promo rounds, the Royal family heartthrob is speaking out about how his future wife is adjusting to the practices of his highly sophisticated relatives, and during his explanation, he made a comment about the former Suits actress' folks that some took as shade.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already become the couple to watch after confirming their high-profile engagement.

During a recent special edition of Radio 4's Today program, Prince Harry spoke highly about President Barack Obama and his admiration of the former president before speaking on his wife, sharing the comment that seemed a bit awkwardly delivered.

"There's always that family part of Christmas [where] there's always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time," he said. "We had great fun with my brother and sister-in-law and running 'round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic."

Here's where the alleged shade was introduced.

"She's done an absolutely amazing job — She's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she's never had," she said.

It's been reported that Markle does not have the closest relationship with her half-sister, Samantha, who has dragged her name through the mud in the past, but all accounts show that she's pretty damn close to her mother Doria Radlan and her father Thomas Markle, who says he looks forward to giving her away at the royal wedding in May. Sooo..whatchu talmbout, Harry?

Listen to the full segment, below: