Peter Gunz Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Wedding Night With Amina

Now that the news is out, Peter is speaking out about the decision and, according to him, it's all love.

Peter Gunz and his wife Amina Buddafly recently announced, publicly, that they have chosen to legally end their marriage after years of documented dysfunction.

In an interview with Bossip, the former Love & Hip Hop bad boy opened up about the divorce, revealing that he and Amina had gone their separate ways long before she decided to move forward legally with the process. In fact, he said their marriage got off to an incredibly rocky and unconventional start.

"We got married on the shakiest grounds ever," he admitted. "When the wedding was over, she went home and I was living with someone... The way we got married, how did we expect for something like that to last?"

Also, fans of the two can rest assured that their split won't get messy as he explained that the divorce is uncontested. He even added that they've already worked out major details ranging from child support to custody agreements. They both just need to sign on the dotted line and get the thumbs up from the judge.

Now that Amina has officially removed herself from the picture, does this mean that Peter will try to wiggle his way back into his ex Tara Wallace's life once again? According to him, that's not in the cards as she's grown weary of his shenanigans as well.

"That would be the ideal, to work something out with the woman you have three kids with," he said. "But how could she ever trust me?"

He ended the interview by wishing his soon-to-be ex-wife the best in this next chapter of her life and stressed that his behavior was the problem in his relationships with both women.

"Amina is dope," he said. "She's a dream person in your life. It's just not meant for us to be married. I admire the mother she is to my kids and the loyalty she has for me. She deserves better, but like I said, we got married on shaky ground."