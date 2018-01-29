That Was Quick: Alexis Skyy Blasts Fetty Wap For Allegedly Ditching Their Newborn Daughter To Hook Up With A New Chick

It seemed as Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap were in bliss for a moment after the birth of their daughter, but the love's proven to be short-lived as the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star is now back to slamming her baby daddy on social media.

Alexis took to Instagram early on Monday morning threatening to take the "My Way" rapper to court if he didn't run her her money.

"B***h a*s n***a, stay the f**k from me and my daughter," she wrote. "I'll see you in court b***h."

The drama didn't end there. Alexis then proceeded to mentioned a woman whom she believes is the rapper's new flame to pass on her message to him.

"Can you wake my baby daddy up and tell him I said he has a few hours," she told her, via her Insta story, for all to see. "If not tell him I'll see his a*s in court & I hope you use a condom."

Take a look at the cringey exchange, below: