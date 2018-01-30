Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence About His Relationship Status

Michael B. Jordan has undoubtedly achieved heartthrob status by Hollywood's standards, making him one of the most desirable bachelors in the business to fans. However, at the top of the year, it was rumored that the Black Panther star had a new lady on his arm. Now, for the first time since the dating allegations, Jordan is answering the golden question everyone wants to know: Is he single or taken?

While at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's Black Panther, Jordan gave a bit more context to his WSJ Magazine comments where he said that he's "technically single." "Technically, I'm single," he said. "Dating, but, you know, technically single." The handsome star, 30, reportedly spent New Years Eve and Kwanzaa with his rumored new bae, Ashlyn Castro. She also shared snaps of them together on these occasions, sparking rumors that the two are more than friends. Take a look below:

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

theJasmineBRAND.com reports that sources claim the actor is trying to keep their alleged romance under wraps for the time being. Neither MBJ or Castro has publicly spoken out about the alleged relationship.

Written by John Justice