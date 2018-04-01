Tiffany Haddish Responds To Rumors Beyoncé Made Her Sign An NDA

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Tiffany Haddish Responds To Rumors Beyoncé Made Her Sign An NDA

The comedian seems to be coming to some realizations.

Published 22 hours ago

The Beyhive’s been after Tiffany Haddish after she revealed a story that put Beyonce in a less-than-stellar light.

The Girl’s Trip star recently told GQ about a Hollywood party she attended during which an unnamed actress bit Bey in the face. It launched an all out #WhoBitBeyonce investigation on social media.

Now, Haddish is responding, sort of. TMZ caught up with the comedian outside of a West Hollywood Mexican restaurant and asked whether she really signed a non-disclosure agreement issued by Beyonce herself.

"That ain't none of your business! I learned my lesson,” she said. “I'm not talking to y'all!"

TMZ says numerous sources pointed the finger at Sanaa Lathan as the mystery biter at the shindig described as a 4:44 show afterparty. Lathan responded afterward disputing the claim. “Y’all are funny,” she tweeted. “Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

What do you think? Did Tiffany Haddish really sign a non-disclosure form? Let us know in the comment section below.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs