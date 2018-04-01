Tiffany Haddish Responds To Rumors Beyoncé Made Her Sign An NDA

The Beyhive’s been after Tiffany Haddish after she revealed a story that put Beyonce in a less-than-stellar light.

The Girl’s Trip star recently told GQ about a Hollywood party she attended during which an unnamed actress bit Bey in the face. It launched an all out #WhoBitBeyonce investigation on social media.

Now, Haddish is responding, sort of. TMZ caught up with the comedian outside of a West Hollywood Mexican restaurant and asked whether she really signed a non-disclosure agreement issued by Beyonce herself.

"That ain't none of your business! I learned my lesson,” she said. “I'm not talking to y'all!"