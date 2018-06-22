Torrei Hart Declares She’s Ready To ‘Be A Hoe’ At Age 40 For This Good Reason

Torrei Hart isn't letting her divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Hart deter her from pursuing her dreams of being a comic, herself. In fact, she's actively been making it a point to share her chops with the public and even used her dating life as inspiration.

She recently took to Instagram to share footage from her latest comedy show, where she expounded on how she didn't get to explore her "hoe" phase at a younger age.

Touching on how the dating scene has evolved since she was married and in her early 20s, she explained that she's now embracing that part of herself which she had to suppress, in the past.

"The dating scene is so different, you know what I'm saying?" she told the crowd. "'Cause getting married at 23, I ain't go to college. You know, I didn't get a chance to be a hoe and do all that s**t... So, you know, trying to date at 49 and do hoe s**t, it just don't work. You can't do the same hoe s**t."

Watch her hilariously explain her dating woes and approaches to sex as a seasoned woman in the clip, below: