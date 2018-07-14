White Chyna? See The Photo That Has Blac Chyna Fans Convinced She's Bleaching

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Blac Chyna arrives to the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Bad lighting or skin bleaching? You decide.

These days, celebrities being accused of bleaching their skin has become commonplace. The recent celebrity accused of lightening their beautiful melanin? Blac Chyna.

Since 2014, the 30-year-old former stripper has been accused of progressively getting lighter over the years, but it was not until this recent photo that fans began to sound-off about their suspicion.

Keep scrolling to see the photo that has fans worried that Robert Kardashian’s ex is turning into “White Chyna.”

‘She’s turning into White Chyna,’ one disappointed fan wrote in the comment section of her Instagram post.

‘You look amazing but ur now a white woman????’ another fan questioned.

Due to the harmful effects of bleaching, we surely hope the mother-of-two’s photo is just wrongly edited rather than thinking she’s lightening her beautiful brown skin.

(Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images)

