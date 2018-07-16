Okay! Looks Like Amber Rose Is Officially Coupled Up With This NBA Player

It looks like Amber Rose is currently seeing a new man as the two were recently spotted showing some subtle PDA while out and about together.

The man who is lucky enough to have Rose on his arm is Denver Nuggets player Monte Morris .

In the paparazzi shots shared by The Shade Room, Morris and Rose were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll.

This comes a couple of months after Rose shared with her followers that she and her now ex-boyfriend 21 Savage are over.

"I know the internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I'm incapable of love but I love him so hard," she wrote at the time, regarding their split. "He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell."