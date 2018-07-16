SMDH: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont Faces Absolutely Disgusting Allegation In Fraud Case

After it was recently revealed that Shannade Clermont stole money from a dead client in a prostitution meeting, more details have surfaced about her alleged scamming, and they're more disgusting than one can imagine.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the famous twin, who is known mostly for modeling in Kanye West's Yeezy's collection and for appearing on the reality show Bad Girls Club, reportedly created a fake account under the name of her deceased victim to continue her schemes.

In addition to using the account to send herself $1,000 via Western Union, she also used the fake email address to sign up for adult and dating websites sugardaddyforme.com, and gaybeast.com, which is a site that allows its users to view beastiality pornography between men and animals.

Clermont's emails served as a determining factor in her arrest. They show that months following the death of her unidentified victim, receipts from luxury brand retailers were being emailed to the model's personal and university email accounts. Throughout this time, she also apparently still met men for sex into the following months. In fact, she even responded to an online ad, writing, "Handsome white for a sexy black. Interested? $500 for 1-2 hours. Text me."

Shannade Clermont is yet to release a statement addressing the controversy.