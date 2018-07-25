Report: The IRS Is Coming For All Of Stevie J’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Coin

While Stevie J continues to enjoy his newfound wedded bliss with Faith Evans , he was recently hit with two tax liens from the IRS totaling upwards of $100,000.

According to Bossip, the state of Georgia smacked the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta mainstay with two liens that totaled the sum of $110,507.

The site reports that the state Tax Revenue Commission accused Stevie J of not paying his taxes through the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, which stands as the period when the former Bad Boy Records producer was raking in serious cash as an original cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Furthermore, the Georgia state Revenue Tax Commission specified that, according to the liens, the reality star failed to pay $17,423 in 2012, $33,491 in 2013 and $59,593 in 2014.

Due to him allegedly ignoring these tax debts, Stevie accrued $13,251 in interest over the years.

While the newly married Stevie J is yet to officially respond to the debt, the state may reportedly go as far as confiscating his properties or other assets with the intent of satisfying the debt.