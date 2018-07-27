Time Out: Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts To Amber Rose's Claim She's 'Becky With The Good Hair'

Since her accusation went viral, the actress has responded and wants to make one thing abundantly clear.

Amber Rose recently went on record to claim that she believes Gwyneth Paltrow is the real-life identity of "Becky with the good hair" in Beyoncé 's hit song "Sorry."

A rep for Paltrow, who is close friends with Queen Bey, reached out to People to stress that Rose's allegations are "completely absurd and 100 percent false."

"Gwyneth and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense," the rep continued.

The statement comes on the heels of Rose's comments made on the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast, where she claimed the Avengers actress was the woman in question as she has not been seen publicly with Bey in some time.

"I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Becky with the good hair,'" Rose said. "I really feel like she's the one who was, like, f*****g Jay-Z... They were, like, friends, and then, like, you don't see Gwyneth with Beyoncé anymore. But, like, Beyoncé's still with Jay."

After Rose's bold comments spread on social media, she appeared to backtrack as a source close to her told People, "It was literally a joke on a podcast! She was only kidding."

The model, herself, also took to Twitter to echo that sentiment, stressing that she was "joking on a podcast."

"I have no information about anyone's Personal life," she tweeted.