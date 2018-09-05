Is Andrew Caldwell Still ‘Delivert?'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Andrew Caldwell infamously went viral back in 2014 after a video of him claiming he was "delivert" spread like wildfire across social media.
Now, some four years later, we are touching base with the viral sensation to find out if anything's changed.
In the latest clip from our I Went Viral series, Caldwell shares the specific details that led up to the moment he grabbed the mic at the pulpit and the shocker that happened the morning after.
Watch the interesting personality share how he no longer "gets hard for men," in the clip, above, and also see him share some back story of how he joined that particular church.
You've never quite seen anything like this...
