'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Moniece Slaughter Injures Herself While Fighting Nemesis

Things are spicing up on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood between Moniece Slaughter and her nemesis on the program.

While the show was recording recently, Princess Love demanded to meet Slaughter after a scene. It stems from some sparring they had when Moniece tried to throw a chair at Love when she was pregnant. She ultimately failed, but you knew it would go down the next time they were in each other’s presence.

Princess also told Slaughter that after she had her baby she’d be glad to exchange hands. Love had been taunting Moniece in the past and now it’s coming to a head. Slaughter described her beef with Princess Love on social media.

“When that b***h Princess tells you meet after the scene, so you hide out,” she said in a now-deleted post on IG. “And then you book it with no shoes on, b***h! Okay, I’m with all the s***s – anytime, anywhere.”

Moniece also revealed that she had hurt herself in another post and the sub-message, “When they can’t match you with words. When they can’t get to you. So they throw stones instead but your ninja reflexes are on fleek.”

There’s also a rumor out that Slaughter did in fact wait for Love after the L&HH scene was recorded, but there was no physical contact. “If she don’t shut her ALL BARK NO BITE ass up. I told this weirdo to meet me after the scene and she takes her sneakers off and runs through dirt in her socks right into securities arms.”