Hold Up! Did Toya Wright's Friend Just Expose She's About To Get Married?

Well, it looks like the news is out that Toya Wright is allegedly ready to tie the knot with the father of her 7-month old baby girl, Reign Ryan Rushing—although we’re not too sure that she wanted it to be public information.

While getting turnt up with close friends in Mykonos, an island in Greece, the 34-year-old socialite took to her Instagram Stories to show her friends having a great time.

While walking and talking to the ‘gram, a friend out of nowhere screamed out, “Toya gettin’ married.”

See the video for yourself.