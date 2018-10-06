Hold Up! Did Toya Wright's Friend Just Expose She's About To Get Married?

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Robert "Red" Rushing and Toya Wright attend Trap Music Museum VIP Preview at Trap Music Museum on September 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Oops.

Published 4 days ago

Well, it looks like the news is out that Toya Wright is allegedly ready to tie the knot with the father of her 7-month old baby girl, Reign Ryan Rushing—although we’re not too sure that she wanted it to be public information.

While getting turnt up with close friends in Mykonos, an island in Greece, the 34-year-old socialite took to her Instagram Stories to show her friends having a great time.

While walking and talking to the ‘gram, a friend out of nowhere screamed out, “Toya gettin’ married.”

See the video for yourself.

Is Toya really about to get married to NBA agent and owner of clothing brand 2 Commas, Robert 'Red' Rushing?

Sure, sounds like it. 

While we are not sure if the statement is true, if it is, we want to be one of the first to congratulate the couple! 

ICYMI: This will be Toya's third marriage after being married to Lil Wayne (2004–2006) and Mickey "Memphitz" Wright (2011–2016).

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

