Thank U, Next: Safaree Samuels Has A New Lady In His Life And He Can't Stop Gushing About Her

Safaree Samuels has a new woman in his life, and while speaking on his newfound romance, he shared that he's so smitten that he occasionally gets headaches because of it.

During an interview with Page Six, the Love & Hip Hop star boldly revealed that he is "madly in love" with a new woman, whom he failed to reveal the identity of.

"When I'm not with her, I get headaches because I'm just thinking about her non-stop," he gushed about the new lady in his life.

On another note, he mentioned his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, whom he shared a 14-year romance with. In his comments, he explained that, regarding whatever drama she's involved in, he has nothing to do with it.

"I focus on myself and anything that has to do with my ex and just things like that, I just try to stay out of it," he said. "At the end of the day, when you're with somebody for so long, they associate you with each other no matter what... I've been away from that situation for five years now, doing my own thing."

Safaree, who is currently appearing on the recently premiered new season of Love & Hip Hop: New York, concluded his interview by warning fans that this season is "going to be a hell of a shocker."

Will you be tuning in?