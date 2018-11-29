OMG: Safaree’s New ‘Love Of My Life’ Is Reportedly This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Co-Star

Safaree Samuels, in a recent interview, giddily gushed about his love life, sharing that he is currently "madly in love" with a new woman. Now, shortly after his comments spread, the reality star was seen out with a recognizable face, and the two donned matching 'fits likely to show that they're an item.

The woman in question is Safaree's Love & Hip Hop franchise-mate Erica Mena.

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)















According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the two, who appear on different spin-offs of the reality franchise, were spotted on Wednesday night walking hand-in-hand at the Brooklyn Nets game. The site further reported that they sat together, rocking their matching fur coats, and took a few photos after the game was over. Take a look, below:

This comes mere hours after the flamboyant reality star told Page Six of his new love affair. "When I'm not with her, I get headaches because I'm just thinking about her non-stop," he said. Prior to his alleged romantic relationship with Mena, Safaree was notoriously linked to Nicki Minaj while Mena previously dated the likes of Cliff Dixon, Bow Wow, Cyn Santana and Rich Dollaz.

Written by Moriba Cummings