Video Of Bill Cosby Sexually Assaulting An 18-Year-Old Could Soon Be Released

New reports of an alleged sex tape proving the disgraced comedian sexually assaulted an 18-year-old could be released in the very near future.

Bill Cosby 's legal woes are not over despite the fact that he began a three to 10 year prison sentence back in September.

According to The Daily Mail, a Florida-based attorney has reportedly obtained hundreds of hours of recordings from Cosby's late friend Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion, some of which are believed to catch the disgraced comedian in the act of sexually assaulting women.

Spencer Kuvin, legal representation for 28-year-old Chloe Goins, filed a civil suit against the comedian for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her at a Playboy Mansion party in 2008. She would have been 18 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Goins claims she was given a drink by Cosby and later found herself naked with Cosby, who had his pants around his ankles, biting her toes, per The Daily Mail.

Kuvin claims he received tapes, dating back to the 1990s, that appeared to be professionally edited and "produced" from Hefner's Playboy Enterprises. He is reportedly on a quest to uncover raw footage from the parties in search for scenes that may have been edited out of the tapes he received.

According to The Daily Mail, rumors that 91 year old Hefner allegedly dumped his personal tapes in the ocean prior to his September 2017 death raises questions about whether or not raw footage still exists.

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in his Pennsylvania home in 2004.