Scott Disick Is Getting Slammed For Taking ‘Racist’ Photo With His Daughter

Controversy has already begun to follow the Kardashian clan and its associates into the new year as Scott Disick , Kourtney Kardashian 's ex-boyfriend and the father of her kids, is being dubbed a racist after he posted a questionable photo with his daughter to Instagram.

The controversial picture shows Disick having a dinner date with his 6-year-old daughter, Penelope , who can be seen pulling her eyes in a contorted position for the photo. The pair was at an Asian restaurant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came under fire on Thursday after he posted an image which several of his followers are claiming to be racially charged.

It didn't take long before fans swarmed the comments section below the picture to point out that the toddler's gesture was offense to the Asian community, as several of its members have been mocked through the years — and continue to be — with many mimicking that very gesture to poke fun at their eye shape.

Disick's followers held him accountable as he, being the adult in the situation, made the executive decision to post the photo anyway.

"I'm Asian and that was racist," one angry fan expressed, while a second wrote, "She must have seen someone do it to think it's okay."

Another commenter issued him some advice: "Teach her not to do the Chinese eye thing at a sushi restaurant. Don't teach her to be a racist. Cause that's what's gonna happen."

Some others, however, saw no fault in the child's actions, expressing confusion in the apparent outrage over the photo.

"She is a little f****ng girl making a goofy face in a picture with her dad," one commenter wrote. "What race of people even have eyes like that???? Seriously get a life, it's a child who wouldn't even know what racism is."

Disick is yet to respond to the claims of racism made against him.