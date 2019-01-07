Wendy Williams Cancels Return To Her Show One Day Before Its Scheduled Premiere

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Television personality Wendy Williams speaks onstage during her celebration of 10 years of 'The Wendy Williams Show' at The Buckhead Theatre on August 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The host cites why on social media.

Wendy Williams' ever-loyal "cohosts" were disappointed to learn, one day prior to the television personality's return to her eponymous talk show, that she will be back in action later than expected and initially promised.

Williams took to Instagram three days ago to remind her followers in a now deleted post that her January 7 return to daytime television was drawing near.

"3 DAYS until I'm back! New year means new shows. Make sure you turn-in on Monday," she captioned a photo of herself in a post that has since been removed from her account.

Returning to the platform on Sunday, however, a rep for her show penned another post informing her fans that she will be taking another week off to focus on healing from an injury.

"Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 14, 2019," the caption reads. "After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch."

Take a look at the post, below:

Williams' viewers may recall that, prior to going on hiatus, the talk show maven wore a sling on her arm during the show's last few episodes. She even explained to fans that her unusual performance throughout the telecasts were a result of her being on pain medication.

Here's to a full recovery.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

