Touré Apologizes For Sexually Harassing Woman After Allegations Emerge Following His Appearance In ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Entertainment journalist and television personality Touré Neblett is currently involved in a sexual assault scandal of his own after notoriously serving as a talking head in the virally received Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly.
He recently came under fire for some past predatory behavior of his own after a makeup artist saw him sharing thoughts of disgust toward the R&B singer on The Clubhouse Podcast with Mouse Jones and Jamilah Lemieux.
The artist, who goes by the name @danimakeup, took to the comment section below the Instagram post to call him out:
Perplexed that Touré was going out of his way to speak out against the allegedly seedy ways of documented predator R. Kelly, she explained how he once adopted a similar philosophy to the men he expressed disgust with. She also shared that she had experienced this form of harassment from the journalist, herself.
"Every Monday I used to work with him on a show in 2017 and he couldn't stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to f**k me, what his c*m would look like on my face," she wrote. "I had to have the crew stay in the room with me while I got him ready... and when I left I called HR... He got fired instantly."
The makeup artist went on to add, though, that Touré penned a lengthy apology to her for his actions in her Instagram DMs, and, as she still had them, she posted them for all to see.
"He did a 20/20 shoot in 2018 and I was there and he walked out," she continued. "Told the producer he was 'embarrassed bc he was inappropriate with a staff member' he really needs to take a seat."
Take a look at the direct messages she posted between them, below:
Touré, since the accusations were made, offered a statement to Essence.com through his rep, apologizing for his past actions.
"On the show, our team, including myself, engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group," it read. "I am sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way. As a lead on the show, I should have refrained from this behavior. I have learned and grown from this experience."
