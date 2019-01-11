Touré Apologizes For Sexually Harassing Woman After Allegations Emerge Following His Appearance In ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Entertainment journalist and television personality Touré Neblett is currently involved in a sexual assault scandal of his own after notoriously serving as a talking head in the virally received Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly .

The artist, who goes by the name @danimakeup, took to the comment section below the Instagram post to call him out:

He recently came under fire for some past predatory behavior of his own after a makeup artist saw him sharing thoughts of disgust toward the R&B singer on The Clubhouse Podcast with Mouse Jones and Jamilah Lemieux.

Perplexed that Touré was going out of his way to speak out against the allegedly seedy ways of documented predator R. Kelly, she explained how he once adopted a similar philosophy to the men he expressed disgust with. She also shared that she had experienced this form of harassment from the journalist, herself.

"Every Monday I used to work with him on a show in 2017 and he couldn't stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to f**k me, what his c*m would look like on my face," she wrote. "I had to have the crew stay in the room with me while I got him ready... and when I left I called HR... He got fired instantly."

The makeup artist went on to add, though, that Touré penned a lengthy apology to her for his actions in her Instagram DMs, and, as she still had them, she posted them for all to see.

"He did a 20/20 shoot in 2018 and I was there and he walked out," she continued. "Told the producer he was 'embarrassed bc he was inappropriate with a staff member' he really needs to take a seat."

Take a look at the direct messages she posted between them, below: