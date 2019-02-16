Prayers Up: T.I.’s Sister Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized In Critical Condition

On Friday, Tiny Harris took to her Instagram to share the sad news that Precious Harris, sister of rapper T.I., is enduring a health crisis that seems to be critical. There is not much information floating around in regards to her ailment, but family and friends are asking for prayers and sharing their love for her.

Her daughter, Kamaya, shared sweet words to her mother. “Hey, best friend. You are loved. We need you. Mama everybody is praying for you. Like everybody. You will get through this baby ❤️ keep fighting 💪 WE got you‼️

She also reminded everyone of the time that her mother took her to Judge Mathis. “My mama @preciousharris1913 took me on judge Mathis. Ima forever share this because the whole situation was funny af.. if you know, you know she won btw.”

King Harris also shared his sadness and encouragement for his aunt.

Deyjah Harris looks forward to seeing her aunt again. “auntie precious …i love you. everything is gonna be just fine…I need to be by you so that you can feel my energy and know and feel that everything will be okay. see you soon.”

Close family friend Toya Wright asked for prayers, “Please keep this beauty @PreciousHarris1913 in your prayers.” Reginae Carter also asked for prayers for the beloved woman. “Prayers for my Auntie! We love you and you’re so strong.” T.I. has yet to comment. We do wish the family well and hope that Precious has a speedy recovery.

Written by BET Staff