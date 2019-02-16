Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci’s Relationship Status Is Crystal Clear Thanks To This Instagram Post

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 30: Rapper YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter attend Slim Jxmmi "Great Gatsby" Birthday affair on December 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci’s Relationship Status Is Crystal Clear Thanks To This Instagram Post

The couple seem to have made a decision about their “Super Bowl breakup.”

Published 3 days ago

Looks like Reginae, 20, and YFN Lucci, 27, are back together again after breaking up during Super Bowl 2019 weekend. The rap royalty princess posted a few flicks to the ‘gram showing that they were back in love again.

ICYMI: In December, the former Growing Up Hip Hop star let people know that she was ready to cool things off with her beau and focus more on her career as an actress.

"We were kind of going through something and the world [had] seen it on social media," she said in the clip. "So, it was a lot going on that's why I barely could talk about this right now. But I gotta zip it on up, 'cause I have to go on set and I have to work and do what I love and do what's going to make me my coins."

Now they seem to have repaired their relationship and are ready to move on in happiness. We wish them well.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs