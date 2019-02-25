This Is What Kevin Hart Was Doing During The Oscars

Kevin Hart was once pumped to be the emcee of the 91st annual Academy Awards. However, after stepping down from his hosting duties over his initial refusal to apologize for his past homophobic tweets, the comedian had decided to block out all things related to the telecast. In fact, while the ceremony was airing, he posted a video to Instagram of him letting out some aggression. However, his fans caught one important detail in the clip that has them wondering if he's really as over the debacle as he claims.

In the black-and-white clip, Hart could be seen boxing while the Oscars ceremony played on a television beside him. "When you feel like u have nothing left is when you find a way to push & give more....Always grinding. #HustleHart," he captioned the post. Take a look, below:

After the Night School actor passed up the high-profile gig, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the executive decision to proceed without a host for this year's show, and it seemed to go off without a hitch. Back in January, after Hart claimed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that the resurfacing of his old tweet was "an attack to end him," DeGeneres, herself, said that she convinced the Academy to give him another shot at the job. "I called [the Academy], I said, 'Kevin's on, I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?'" she said. "And they were like, 'Oh, my God, we want him to host. We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong or maybe we said the wrong thing but we want him to host. Whatever we can do we would be thrilled. And he should host the Oscars.'" Hart, ultimately, concluded in a following Good Morning America interview that he would not be taking them up on their offer.

