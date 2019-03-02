Jordyn Woods Reveals The Most Important Lesson She’s Learned From The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, And It’s Heartbreaking

“I get to see everyone's true colors now,” Woods tells Pinkett-Smith. “You have my phone number, you could have called or texted me a mean text, but I guess if everything's social now, that's how people handle things. I can tell you one thing, 90% of these people were not my friend.”

Woods, 21, did an exclusive interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her popular web series, Red Table Talk so that Jordyn could share her side of the story about what happened the night that she hung out with Tristian Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter.

Former best friend of Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , has come to the realization that people she thought were her friends are not really friends after all.

Since the situation was reported, the model has become the victim of cyberbullying. Not only from fans of the Kardashians but also their close friends. One of the most vocal people to express her disdain for the young woman was 35-year-old, Malika Haqq, the bestie of Khloe Kardashian. The actress who was also in a cheating scandal responded to many posts including one in which she responds to a fan:

“I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self-pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.”

Larsa Pippen, 44, who filed for divorce from her husband, legendary basketball player, Scottie Pippen, also weighed in on the drama with the young woman stating, “Can't wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

Jordyn revealed that just before the scandal, these women had just shared their love for her. “I was being bullied from people that just a week before were telling me how much they loved me.”

Although she may not feel much love from the Kardashians, there is one person that is not here for the cyberbullying and trying to break the model down, her uncle, Will Smith.

Before the airing of the show, he spoke with his wife and niece via FaceTime to give her words of encouragement. “The world attacks, it just happens, you will never get around the world attack,” he said. “Take your medicine and tell your truth, this is a part of what growing up is, this is a part of what learning is, a part of what family is,' he added. “This world is not going to break you, I won't allow it.”

No one can be sure what the future holds for the young lady and her former friends. Her bestie, Kylie Jenner, has yet to speak about the events but has made her stance on the situation clear with her actions.

