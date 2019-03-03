Oprah Winfrey Is Ready For Whatever Folks Have To Say About Her Interview With Michael Jackson’s Accusers

The documentary Leaving Neverland premieres tonight and it's already stirring up controversy. The film, which explores child molestation charges against the late Michael Jackson , has been slammed by his fans and family. Now Oprah Winfrey has revealed she will interview two of his accusers who are featured in the film and she is expecting backlash.

According to Variety.com, HBO will air an interview Oprah conducted with Wade Robson and James Safechuck right after the final installment on March 4. Oprah said she knows she will get backlash for the interview, “I’m gonna get it,” the talk show host said to an audience of more than 100 abuse survivor during a taping of the broadcast on Wednesday at the New York Times Center.



She also said, “This movie transcends Michael Jackson. It allows us to see societal corruption. Beware of people who just want to be around your children."



According to HBO's official synopsis, the doc explores "the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys" through what they describe as "gut-wrenching interviews."

The mothers, wives and siblings of the accusers were also interviewed, which seeks to paint "a portrait of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of his own."



Leaving Neverland premieres tonight on HBO.