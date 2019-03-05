Corey Feldman Comes To Michael Jackson's Defense Following 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary

Now, in the wake of the controversy, Corey Feldman , who spent time with Jackson as a child actor, himself, has taken to Twitter to defend him against the allegations.

Michael Jackson 's allegedly questionable history with former child stars Wade Robson and James Safechuck was explored in the two-part HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland , and sparked disappointing reactions from many who claim the King of Pop was a sexual predator.

In a series of tweets, after watching part one of the doc, Feldman slammed the film before relating his own personal experiences with the music legend, insisting he "never touched me inappropriately."

"All I know is what I experienced, and yes, every experience was the same right up to the sex part," he tweeted. "That is where is becomes La La Land, instead of Neverland for me."

His comments go against Robson's, 36, and Safechuck's, 40, claims that after being "groomed" by the "Man in the Mirror" crooner, he sexually abused them, starting when they were 7 and 10 years old.

Feldman co-signed their statements that they regularly spoke with Jackson on the phone. However, he claimed that, unlike their allegations of the nature of their conversations, things never got inappropriate between him and the King of Pop.

"Never once swore in my presence, never touched me inappropriately, & never ever suggested we should be lovers in any way!" he tweeted. "I feel like if ppl could hear our convos they would hear the innocence in them. No hint of perversion."

Read Feldman's full thread, below: