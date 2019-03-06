Wendy Williams Doesn’t Think R. Kelly Should Go To Prison

What many of her viewers did not see coming, however, was for her to openly claim that he should not be arrested for allegedly abusing underage women over the years.

Part of R. Kelly 's explosive interview with CBS This Morning 's Gayle King has gone viral across social media, so it was only natural that the queen of "Hot Topics," Wendy Williams , cover the story.

During Wednesday morning's episode of her eponymous talk show, Williams shared her thoughts on the interview by first admitting that he is "sick."

"At this point, R. Kelly's got nothing to lose," she said. "He's a sick man."

Things took an unexpected turn, however, when she delved a bit more into her personal feelings on the R&B crooner's case, boldly declaring that prison is not the place for him "to get help."

"The thing about R. Kelly is that I went from finding him hella guilty to guilty and feeling really sorry for him," she said. "Guilty and wanting him to get help. His help is not behind bars. I don't know where his help is."

Take a look at the moment, captured by a viewer, below: