Jordan Peele Finally Explains The Twisted Ending Of ‘Us’

Jordan Peele's Us, with almost two weeks passing since its nationwide release, remains a central topic of conversation for those who've seen it.

While the countless theories about the horror film's plot and its chilling ending continue to roll in, Peele is finally revealing just what the conclusion actually meant.

While chopping it up with the folks at the Empire Podcast, he explained why the film ended in the way it did.

[CAUTION! SPOILERS BELOW — STOP READING IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE FILM!]

At the end of the movie, it is revealed that Red (Lupita Nyong'o), Adelaide Wilson's doppelgänger, forcefully switched places with her during their childhood interaction in the house of mirrors. This introduced the plot twist that, while viewers thought that throughout the film the protagonist was actually Adelaide, it was Red the entire time.

"This movie's about maybe the monster in you," Peele said of the ending. "It's about us, looking at ourselves as individuals and as a group. The protagonist in the movie is the surrogate for the audience, so it felt like at the end of the day, I wasn't doing my core theme any justice if I wasn't revealing that we have been the bad guy in this movie. We've been following the villain."

Further explaining this theme of "good vs. evil," Peele added that it's all up for interpretation.

"I say 'villain' lightly because I think there are many experiences of the film, and I think a lot of people go through a question of, 'What is good and evil?' Does that even exist?" he continued. "Both characters are lovable and terrifying, based on the lives they've led. They've just sort of inverted the paths."

Does his explanation align with what your theory on the ending?