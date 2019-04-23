Michael Jackson’s Family Blasts HBO For Making A Crucial Change To ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary

The controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland is continuing to catch major heat from Michael Jackson's family for reviving allegations that the King of Pop molested children. Now, MJ’s nephew Taj is calling the cable network out for making a critical change in the description of the documentary — presumably acknowledging that the heinous claims are not as certain as the film originally implied.

The documentary, which featured two men detailing their alleged accounts of sexual abuse by the King of Pop during their childhood, received mixed reactions since its premiere.

Most recently, however, Jackson's nephew Taj caught an alteration in the doc's description on HBO that shows a specific word added to seemingly change its tone.

"Two men describe the alleged abuse they suffered [by the] hands of Michael Jackson," it now reads, with the addition of the word "alleged."

Taking to Twitter, Taj wrote, "HBO wants to quietly slip in the word 'alleged' after NUMEROUS LIES have been widely exposed worldwide about Leaving Neverland. Too late HBO. We warned you about the two men's past lies before LN even aired and you gave us the middle finger. We WILL hold you accountable."