Jordyn Woods Learned A Harsh Truth About Being A Black Woman After ‘Cheating’ Scandal

Jordyn Woods has been living life outside of the Kardashian/Jenner shadow for the first time since her highly publicized "cheating" scandal with Tristan Thompson, and now she is speaking out about a major lesson she's learned from the messy ordeal.

According to the Daily Mail, Woods recently appeared on a panel at a Homecoming Festival in Nigeria where she shared with the crowd that the recent backlash she's received gave her a firm grip on how it feels to be a Black woman, for the very "first time" in her life.

"My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that if I was bullied by the world, you can [get through it]," she said. "I understood for the first time what it's like being a Black woman in society, and how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it."

Thoughts about the socialite's involvement in the widespread scandal were pretty mixed, with many showing Woods major support following her sit-down interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Most of her backlash, however, came from Kardashian-Jenner fans, as she was once close friends with Kylie Jenner.