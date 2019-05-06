Cyn Santana Has A Message For Joe Budden Regarding Their Relationship Status

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
By now, it’s clear that Cyn Santana and Joe Budden's relationship is on the rocks. There were initial reports that the two had broken up when it was discovered that they had wiped each other from their respective social media accounts, and the reality starlet further fueled the rumors by posting a video elusively addressing the claims, with a little help from Queen Bey.
Now, after Joe directly addressed the rumors during a talk over the weekend, admitting the two haven’t spoken “in a lil while” but not yet conceding that they split up, Cyn took to Twitter to share just where she and her fiancé stand.
In response to a fan who asked, "Can you break up without saying it?" (quoting Joe), she wrote, "Actions speak louder than words. People have months broken up and don't even know it. But God reveals all truths."
Take a look at the exchange, below:
Her take comes after Budden addressed the rumors that they called it quits, asking fans during a live show of his podcast that he and Santana never officially said the words that they are over.
"Words are important," he said. "Neither one of us said it. Now, with that saiid, we haven't spoken. in a while."
Take a look at his full response, below:
Here's to hoping these two can work things out for the sake of their kid.
