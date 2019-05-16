Cynthia Bailey’s Man Posting A Video Of Her ‘Struggle Twerk’ Is Both Horrifying And Adorable

Cynthia Bailey and her boyfriend, Mike Hill, are arguably the most adorable part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, for many viewers. In fact, the couple recently flexed their cuteness for the followers with Hill posting a video of Bailey showing off that infamous "struggle twerk" she first showcased on the reality show. His reaction proves one thing, above all: he loves her no matter what.

After being clowned by her RHOA cast mates for her stiff twerking technique, the veteran model decided to give it another go, with her man recording her attempt. This time, she chose a different setting, which she claimed is much more flattering for her: the pool.

"My baby can do a lot of things, but she said she can twerk better in the water," Hill said in the video as she gives it a go.

"I don't see no waves," he joked as she insisted that she already started twerking. "You still ain't ready for Magic City."

Watch the lovebirds in action, below: