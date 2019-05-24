Hazel E And City Girls Rapper Young Miami Won’t Be Throwing Hands

Hazel-E's beef with City Girls rapper Yung Miami seems to be over — at least on her part.

The former Love & Hip Hop star recently spoke with TMZ about their social media feud and said that, despite the insults they've shared, she's not trying to throw or catch any hands.

Referencing the diss record she released while they were feuding, Hazel said she's putting her frustrations into her music, and her music only.

"I put it on wax. I put it in a verse. I dropped how I feel and I left it there," she said. "I'm thinking in a good freestyle battle, she was gonna be responding 48, 72 hours. I'm looking at Meek Mill's and Drake's beef and Pusha T, you know. I mean, there's been legendary Jay-Z, Nas rap beefs and it doesn't always have to go to the streets and gun talk. It's just ridiculous."

When asked to clarify whether or not she wants to fight Yung Miami, who proposed they take to blows in an Instagram video, she stressed that she doesn't want any smoke.

Watch her explain it all, below: