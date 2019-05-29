Lee Daniels' 'Star' May Get Saved After All

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Lee Daniels' popular primetime drama Star was recently canceled after the conclusion of its third season, but it seems as the show may find a new home sooner than you may think.
Taking to Instagram, Daniels gave his followers an update on the music drama series and, based on his words, there is a possibility that the show can be revived at another network.
"Fighting guys! Will know this week... or top of next!" he captioned a clip from the series. "I'm NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE.. SORRY!!"
Take a look, below:
According to Deadline, there "is [a] potential new suitor for the show." While it is "considered a long shot" that it will ultimately be picked up, Daniels believes it could happen.
This update comes one week after the producer/director took to Instagram to reassure fans of the show that its cancellation "was not of my doing."
Star debuted back in 2016 with Empire as its lead-in. Following its cancellation, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier called the decision a "tough choice" before adding that it was tied to the fact that the network wanted to prioritize Empire as it transitions into its sixth and final season.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images)
