Lee Daniels' 'Star' May Get Saved After All

Lee Daniels' popular primetime drama Star was recently canceled after the conclusion of its third season, but it seems as the show may find a new home sooner than you may think.

Taking to Instagram, Daniels gave his followers an update on the music drama series and, based on his words, there is a possibility that the show can be revived at another network.

"Fighting guys! Will know this week... or top of next!" he captioned a clip from the series. "I'm NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE.. SORRY!!"

Take a look, below: