Kevin Hart Says: ‘Wash Your Damn Legs, People!’

The continued erosion of what is acceptable in society continues. Things we thought were done and settled, like Nazis and measles, are staging comebacks thanks to a proliferation of fringe thoughts via the internet. While this next topic doesn’t pose quite the same threat to the public interest as the aforementioned, it has consequences that can’t be ignored.

On May 9, Twitter user Conor Arpwel @ARpwel posed the question: Do you wash your legs when you take a shower? While the answer seemed obvious to most (according to Conor's poll anyway) Sophie Weiner, editor at Splinter News, quoted the tweet, answering, ‘Gotta stand up for the dirtbag women out there yet again. I don’t like use soap on my whole body when I shower? And I don’t think I’m gross? I pretty much just wash my face and my armpits with soap. And I shower like once or twice a week. i think it’s fine.’ She even went on to label the obsession with cleanliness as “classist bullshit.”

The conversation exploded into "Washgate" with debates about the merits of washing your entire body versus going with a “trickle down” approach to personal hygiene. While some valid points were made about access to clean water and soap, and some people not being able to physically wash their legs for various reasons, when it came down to wash or not, most commenters found it necessary.

However, the responses were so varied that we tried a sample size of famous and financially well-off people with a gender and racial mix, i.e. the cast of Secret Life of Pets 2, to get their thoughts — and the results were surprising. Watch the video and read their answers below:

Kevin Hart (Snowball): These are the type of things we shouldn’t be debatin’, first of all. This is a conversation that should have been thrown in the trash as soon as you saw that people were giving an opinion on both. If you don’t know how to properly wash your ass in 2019, that’s a problem. Your legs, your legs can build up an odor. I’ll tell you which part of your legs, the back of your knees. You’re constantly opening and closing that space right there. If you don’t get in there, you best believe you’ll conjure up a smell that’ll knock you out. OK? Wash your damn legs, people. Your legs are important. They get dirty. Wash your legs.

Eric Stonestreet (Duke):

Who started it? Because it really is a thought. Now that I think about it, I do have a bench in my shower, and I do put my legs up there every once in a while with the lather soap. But I don’t know that I get right in there with my legs. And I don’t think my legs are getting that dirty. They’re covered most of the time and not getting a lot of dust. What’s the majority saying? I think I wash my legs probably two out of the 10 times I shower. Oddly? I did today. I washed my legs today. Wanna take a whiff? See? It doesn’t matter, because if you wash your legs, people still aren’t going to want to smell your legs.

Bobby Moynihan (Mel)

I clean my entire body with soap. My beauty regimen is a bar of soap that I clean myself with from head to toe with since I was born.

Lake Bell (Chloe)

I do not. As a woman, I shave my legs, and every few weeks I will do a, like, a scrub. But yeah, like a daily, normal shower, the legs get neglected.

Jenny Slate (Gidget)

I used to not pay attention to it. Then a boyfriend, like a decade ago, was like, “You don’t wash your legs!” But I was like, “I shave my legs.” So now I sort of think about it. But I would say I give them a quick wash. Not the way that I do my arms.

Patton Oswalt (Max)

I don’t wash them as thoroughly as everything else. I do give them a wash, but I figure if you’re doing all this [motions to his upper body], it’s all going down and you’re getting the wash... It’s the car wash idea. Although I do wash my feet. I always wash my feet. Between the toes, get all that stuff.