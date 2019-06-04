Blac Chyna Is Dragging Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Into Her Legal Battle

Photo agency, Backgrid, slapped Blac Chyna with a lawsuit in 2017, after she posted images taken by the company's paparazzi on her Instagram feed. Since the pictures were not professionally licensed to Chyna and she used them for self-promotion, the company sued her for $150,000 per infringement, plus damages.

According to The Blast, Chyna — real name Angela Renée White — first listed herself and her ex, Rob Kardashian, whom she claims will speak to "her business background, family posts, community posts, monetizing on Instagram, willfulness, and other uses of Ms. White's posts."

Now, it is being reported that the model has provided the court with an additional list of people that she believes can vouch for her in the upcoming trial. Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is among the chosen few. Chyna listed Zuckerberg, because he can testify about Facebook posts, specifically. Her court documents state that he can speak on "access to other's posts; fan page monitoring, copyright advisement; tracking post history and repost history."

Chyna estimated in the suit that each testimony should last for about 30 minutes.

After the initial lawsuit, she refused to settle and demanded that the case be dismissed. She argued that her reposting was fair.

The trial is set to begin on July 9, 2019.