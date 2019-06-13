Khloé Kardashian’s Claim She Had No Idea Tristan Was Cheating On Jordan Craig Doesn’t Add Up

Khloé Kardashian has been the topic of headlines for the past few days after she made a lengthy Instagram post defending herself against claims that she knew Tristan Thompson was cheating on his ex, Jordan Craig, with her.

After social media dragged her for stating "her truth," Radar Online has reported that her story does not add up. According to the site's sleuthing, Kardashian was a guest at a wedding which Thompson and Craig also attended, just two weeks before kicking off her romance with the NBA star.

In an effort to debunk the reality star's claim that Thompson and his baby's mother/ex-girlfriend had broken up "long" before she met him, the site reports that they all attended Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish's wedding on August 12, 2016. (Craig is reportedly Parrish's cousin.) The site added that, two weeks later, on August 28, Thompson and Kardashian were spotted together for the first time at an L.A. nightclub.

Radar reports that, in a video, Thompson and a pregnant Jordan Craig were sitting next to each other at the ceremony. An eyewitness confirmed to the site that Kardashian was also in attendance with singer Trey Songz as her date.

"Khloé was there," the witness said. "She is in a ton of photos and videos from [Kevin Hart's] wedding. Khloé went with Trey Songz."

Craig also confirmed her attendance on her personal Twitter account, writing, the following day, "Yesterday celebrating #TheHarts BEAUTIFUL wedding."

This report comes following Radar Online's report detailing Craig's court deposition where she revealed that Tristan cheated on her during her pregnancy with the reality star. Khloé responded to the claims on Wednesday, saying she never sought him out while he was still involved with her. She added that it was only after "some dates" that she learned Craig was expecting their child.

In even more shocking details, the site further reports that, in her January 31, 2019, child support battle deposition, Craig testified that Thompson gave her $112,000 after she purchased her Los Angeles home in November 2017. When asked by the baller's attorney why she believes he gave her the hefty sum of cash, she replied, "Well, if we really want to put this on here, that was part of a bribe."

After being pressed to expound on her comment, she added that he agreed to help her if she "wasn't, like, dating anybody or talking to anybody, and that I would have to come see him."

She admitted, during the deposition, to accepting the bribe for her son's sake. She also specified that she used the money to repay loans from her mother and sister to help finance her home.