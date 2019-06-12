Khloé Kardashian Claims Tristan Thompson Had His Lawyers Confirm He Wasn’t Cheating On Jordan Craig

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Khloé Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to "speak her truth" following accusations that Tristan Thompson cheated on his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, with the reality star.
In a lengthy Instagram Story post, the mother of one led with a disclaimer: "I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this..but I need to say my truth. Take it as you will."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that she and the NBA star were initially set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. She stressed that she did not know that Craig was expecting his child until they were a few dates in.
"Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship," she wrote. "He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical evidence (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point."
She added that "his best friends, business associates and even his mother" also told her that he and Craig were broken up before they met.
After explaining herself, Kardashian apologized, writing, "I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!"
Take a look at her full post, below:
This comes a day after Craig claimed, in court documents obtained by Radar Online, that Thompson was cheating with Kardashian and the unwarranted attention from their alleged affair caused complications in her pregnancy.
(Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS