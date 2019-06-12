Khloé Kardashian Claims Tristan Thompson Had His Lawyers Confirm He Wasn’t Cheating On Jordan Craig

Khloé Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to "speak her truth" following accusations that Tristan Thompson cheated on his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, with the reality star.

In a lengthy Instagram Story post, the mother of one led with a disclaimer: "I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this..but I need to say my truth. Take it as you will."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that she and the NBA star were initially set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. She stressed that she did not know that Craig was expecting his child until they were a few dates in.

"Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship," she wrote. "He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical evidence (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point."

She added that "his best friends, business associates and even his mother" also told her that he and Craig were broken up before they met.

After explaining herself, Kardashian apologized, writing, "I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!"

Take a look at her full post, below: