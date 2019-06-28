Sherri Shepherd Reveals Her Marriage Ruined Friendship With Niecy Nash – And Celeb Pals Boycotted The Wedding

During a recent interview with D.L. Hughley , the Mr. Iglesias star admitted that several of her celebrity friends urged her not to marry him and even refused to show up to their wedding as they disapproved of their union.

Sherri Shepherd 's nasty 2014 divorce from her ex-husband, Lamar Sally, is one of the messiest in celebrity history, and it seems like we still haven't gotten the full sordid story.

"The first time I saw him, I swear to God, I said, 'That's a sorry-ass dude," Hughley said before Shepherd went down the list of more of her Hollywood friends who shared his sentiment.

"Everybody said that," she said. "Steve Harvey said it, Barbara Walters said it, Whoopi [Goldberg] wouldn't come to my wedding. Everybody tried to tell me. The only person who showed up was Kym Whitley, because she got a free iPad and she was my bridesmaid — we gave away free iPads."

When asked why she decided to go through with the marriage despite the warnings of her closest friends, the former The View co-host explained that she was lonely at the time and was in desperate need of companionship.

"I was in New York doing The View and I was lonely. That's what it was," she said. "You can't do stuff out of fear and being lonely. All of the women of The View were amazing, but they had lives. Whoopi would go home and eat her brownies; she was gone for the night. Then Elizabeth Hasselbeck had her family and Joy [Behar] had hers, so I was out there by myself. I didn't have custody of Jeffrey [her son]. I'm fighting for custody of Jeffrey, and Niecy Nash introduced me to this person."

Shortly after Shepherd and Sally's marriage dissolved, they began a nasty custody battle over their son born via surrogate — he was conceived using Sally's sperm and a donor egg, meaning Shepherd does not have any genetic connection to the child. He arrived in August 2014, just months after they split. The next year, a judge ordered Shepherd to pay Sally child support.

The actress even revealed that her friendship with Nash, who remains one of Shepherd's closest friends to date, suffered severely after her and Sally's breakup.

"We had a big blowout. We did," she said. "I said, 'Niecy, I will never go out with anybody you introduce me to.' We came to a meeting of the minds yesterday, we were together, she said, 'Would you just go out?' I said, 'Yeah, but I'm not going to get married to any of your recommendations.'"

Take a look at the interview, below, where Shepherd also shared how the Claws actress confronted Sally over his opportunistic tactics: