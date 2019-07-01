'Grown-ish' Star Trevor Jackson Applauds Lil Nas X For Coming Out

The end of June proved to be a historic one for rapper Lil Nas X. In addition to now officially having the longest running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hip-hop single of all time with "Old Town Road," the 20-year-old came out on the last day of LGBT Pride month.

Since the record-breaking rapper shared his truth with his fans on social media, he's received an outpouring of love and support from his peers, and Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson is one of the latest to applaud him.

"You've got to live free, man," Jackson said on Monday's episode of BET's Black Coffee. "I'm glad. It's almost like you're in bondage when you're not living [as] your true self... I support that."

The musician and actor went on to commend Lil Nas X for being an example of living unapologetically and being an inspiration to others who may be afraid to come out, themselves.

"It lets everybody all over the world know you can be whoever, do whatever [you want]," he added.

Take a look at the episode, below: